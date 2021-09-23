RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari praises border closure policy he previously called a failure

Buhari says the policy improved Nigeria's agriculture sector for the better.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says closing Nigeria's land borders for over a year helped the country avoid a food crisis.

The 78-year-old had closed the nation's land borders in August 2019 to stem the activities of smugglers of rice and illegal arms.

The president told the Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta, during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 that the policy improved Nigeria's agriculture sector for the better.

He said, "People went back to the land, and this helped us tremendously. We made fertilizers available, resuscitated dams, and it all paid off handsomely.

"Otherwise, with about 200 million people, we would have been in trouble when COVID-19 struck, and affected the economy."

The controversial border closure was eventually called off last year, with the president admitting months ago that it failed to significantly stop smuggling of arms.

"We closed our land borders here for more than a year, but arms and ammunition continued to flow illegally," he said in March.

Buhari's Wednesday claim, made on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), will be disputed by critics as Nigeria's food inflation rose to its highest in well over a decade, the culmination of a consistent rising trend that started with the border closure.

The president told Queen Zorreguieta Nigeria needs more investment in agriculture to build on abundant land and human resources.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

