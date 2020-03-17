The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced this on Tuesday via his Twitter handle.

“President Muhammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date,” he said in a series of tweets.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M), Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare (R) and Minister of Health state, Olorunnimbe Mamora. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

The Special Adviser on Media to the minister, John Joshua-Akanji, also confirmed the postponement to NAN in an interview.

He however stressed that details would be provided later as the minister was still meeting with relevant stakeholders, following his briefing of Mr President.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20th NSF was scheduled to kick off on Sunday at the newly-renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The competition, which was last held in December 2018 in Abuja and now billed to hold at the stadium and 16 other venues in Benin, was expected to end on April 1.