The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and President Buhari met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

This is following reports that the police laid siege of on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki earlier in the day.

The police had earlier invited the Senate President to report to its office to answer questions on the Offa robbery case.

In his response, Saraki described the police invitation as a mere political game aimed at intimidating him and lawmakers who intend to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s home was also cordoned off by men of the Department of State Services and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Though the police boss did not address newsmen after the meeting, Vanguard reports that Idris might have briefed the President on what happened earlier today.

Police threatens Saraki

The police has also vowed to use of force if Saraki fails to honour its invitation.

Its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, also denied reports that policemen stooped the Senate President’s convoy from leaving his house.

Reacting to comments by Nigerians on the invitation of the President of the Senate by the police, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said Buhari does not tell the police what to do.

Shehu also frowned at the orchestrated campaign against President Buhari whenever a Very Important Person (VIP) was invited by the law enforcement agencies, in the discharge of their legitimate duties, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The President’s spokesman also called on accused persons to approach the courts, adding that Nigeria’s law is for everyone and not for poor alone.