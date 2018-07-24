Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari, Police IG, Ibrahim Idris hold closed door meeting

Ibrahim Idris Buhari, Police IG hold closed door meeting

  • Published:
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and President Buhari met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. play

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

(State House)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and President Buhari met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

This is following reports that the police laid siege of on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki earlier in the day.

The police had earlier invited the Senate President to report to its office to answer questions on the Offa robbery case.

In his response, Saraki described the police invitation as a mere political  game aimed at intimidating him and lawmakers who intend to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s home was also cordoned off by men of the Department of State Services and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ALSO READ: How Saraki escaped Police siege at his residence 'in a taxi'

Though the police boss did not address newsmen after the meeting, Vanguard reports that Idris might have briefed the President on what happened earlier today.

Police threatens Saraki

The police has also vowed to use of force if Saraki fails to honour its invitation.

Its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, also denied reports that policemen stooped the Senate President’s convoy from leaving his house.

Reacting to  comments by Nigerians on the invitation of the President of the Senate by the police, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said Buhari does not tell the police what to do.

Shehu also frowned at the orchestrated campaign against President Buhari whenever a Very Important Person (VIP) was invited by the law enforcement agencies, in the discharge of their legitimate duties, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The President’s spokesman also called on accused persons to approach the courts, adding that Nigeria’s law is for everyone and not for poor alone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the policebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Is Saraki the smartest politician in the country?
Saraki, Ekweremadu Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu
Ekweremadu Senate urges security operatives to vacate DSP’s residence
Secondus PDP chairman condemns siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s homes
Mass Defection Buhari urges APC members not to be troubled
Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home
Saraki’s Police Invitation Nigeria’s law for all, not for poor alone – Presidency

Local

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered an investigation into the reported siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.
Saraki, Ekweremadu Police IG orders investigation into siege on SP, DSP’s homes
APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Saraki shuns police invitation
Saraki Senate President shuns police invitation
The minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman’s comment threatening to fire him.
Oshiomhole Ngige replies APC chairman