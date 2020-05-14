The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, said the president made the pledge during a closed door meeting with members of the National Security Council at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno, who spoke to State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said the president also promised to use every resources available at his disposal to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

“Arising from this meeting, I will like to assure all Nigerians that Mr. President is fully on board, he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

“He is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring to a quick end all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today’s meeting.

“Mr President’s reassurance that issues are being addressed and that he will redouble his effort in ensuring that the primary responsibility of government, which is to ensure the safety of lives and property is realized,” he said.

The national security council is the highest security body in the country chaired by the president and sits once every quarter to discuss critical issues affecting national security.

According to the NSA, today’s meeting started with a comprehensive brief by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, on the gains made so far.

He said the SGF also highlighted “areas of concern, areas which need to be addressed as well as making projections for the next couple of weeks’’.

The NSA said Mustapha’s brief was mainly focused on the current situation in areas that need urgent attention and possible solutions.

Monguno said in his capacity as the NSA, he updated the members of the Council on issues revolving around the insurgency in the Northeast, armed banditry as well as kidnappings, which he said, had been on the increase in recent times.

Monguno said: “I, as National Security Adviser, presented a couple of memos to council in relations to the current security challenges faced by Nigerians.

“And of course these are issues that revolve around the insurgency in the north east, armed banditry and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide.

“I also highlighted other issues that are related to the problems of kidnapping, which we noticed has been on the increase in recent times.

“But the most important thing is that I stressed to Council that there is a need for collective action not just for the security agencies but by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of governments, Civil Societies Organisations and all Non-Governmental Organisations within Nigeria.

“We have, of course know that we are all firmly within the cross heirs of all kinds of criminal elements trying to undermine national security.

“Mr President noted all the issues raised and of course in due time he will be able to address these issues.’’