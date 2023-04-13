Buhari performs Umrah rituals in Makkah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president along side members of his entourage were led by a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami in performing the rituals.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian leader had earlier visited some historic religious places in Madinah on Tuesday and Wednesday before he proceeded to Makkah for the Umrah.

President Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.