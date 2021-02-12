Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Buhari stated this in a condolence message to the family, friends and associates of the elder statesman.

The president affirmed that Jakande’s imprint on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former national capital, would continue to awe and inspire, reminding everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

President Buhari further noted contributions of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country.

He described the elder statesman as ”a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.”

The president joined government and people of Lagos State, Nigeria Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in mourning the veteran journalist.

He prayed that the almighty God would receive his soul and grant him eternal rest.