President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that efforts by his administration to secure Nigerians better and safeguard property, haven't been good enough.

Bandits, gunmen, terrorists and killer herdsmen have been on a rampage for much of Buhari's six years in office, taking lives, abducting civilians, maiming and unleashing a reign of terror and trepidation across the land.

An ex-military General, Buhari rode to power in 2015 partly on the back of a promise to better secure Africa's most populous nation.

But the killings have quadrupled on his watch.

"The state government is saturated. The local government is saturated and nobody will bring a kobo (into Nigeria) as long as Nigeria is insecure. And that message must be told to the youths.

"But I assure you we are doing our best. Our best hasn't proved to be good enough, but we are getting desperate and we are giving orders to the military especially. In six weeks, I want to see a difference," Buhari said.

The president has also ordered that security operatives gun down anyone seen with an AK-47; because the guns are only handed to law enforcement agencies who have been duly licensed to wield the weapons.