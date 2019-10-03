Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to trust and follow President Muhammadu Buhari on the next level journey he promised.

The two were re-elected earlier this year and sworn in for a second term in May, but have had to deal with reports of a crack in their relationship.

However, Osinbajo, 62, has pledged his loyalty to the 76-year-old president whom he described as the "best boss" on the occasion of Nigeria's 59th independence anniversary.

Osinbajo promised to stand by the president to deliver on his promises to the Nigerian people and the country's future.

"Fellow Nigerians, be rest assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to his promises and the Next Level Agenda.

"He is the best boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him.

"It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him, while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

"I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger bigger and greater Nigeria," he said.

Osinbajo and the presidency have denied several reports of a rift between him and President Buhari.

The vice president recently announced that he will initiate legal action against two people who had accused him of corrupt practices and alleged that was the reason for his conflict with Buhari.