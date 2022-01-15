RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari also signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeon as a symbol of national peace.

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrating dead and living heroes on Armed Forces Remembrance Day (Thisday)
President Muhammadu Buhari celebrating dead and living heroes on Armed Forces Remembrance Day (Thisday)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, led the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, members of National Assembly, service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

Recommended articles

The event, which involved laying of wreaths at the National Arcade in Abuja, was the climax of the main activities lined up to celebrate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

First to lay the wreath was the President, followed by the Vice President, the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In another order, the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Malam Mohammed Bello, laid the wreaths.

Thereafter, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chiefs of Army, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, performed the exercise.

Other dignitaries, who also performed the wreath-laying ceremony are members of the diplomatic corps and their representatives as well as Nigerian Legion and widows of late officer/soldiers represented by Hajia Aisha Lemu.

Buhari, thereafter, signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeon as a symbol of national peace.

The celebration started with series of activities including Jumma’at prayer on Jan. 7, at National Mosque and Interdenominational Christian service on Jan. 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AFRDC is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by their citizens for the cause of peace.

In Nigeria, Jan. 15, is set aside annually to honour fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and second world wars, Nigerian civil war, peace support and various internal security operations.

The event is also used to honour veterans still alive and as a medium for soliciting financial, moral and material support for the families of the fallen heroes.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

Gov Uzodinma appoints Cubana Chief Priest as social media aide

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

NDLEA questions Obi Cubana over alleged link to drug dealers

Obi Cubana turns funeral into carnival in Oba, Anambra State

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]