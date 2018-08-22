Pulse.ng logo
Buhari, Orji Kalu, others hold closed door meeting in Daura

Buhari President, Orji Kalu, others hold closed door meeting in Daura

President Buhari

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu, the Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong and the Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu met with President Buhari in Daura, Katsina state on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Buhari is in Daura, his home-town to celebrate Sallah.

According to Punch,  Kalu said he was in the President’s home to pay ‘obeisance’.

“We were here to pay obeisance. You know the President recently returned from a medical trip abroad.

“The President is not only fit to trek 800 metres as reported by the media, the President is fit mentally and physically to continue to pilot the affairs of our great country.”

The former Abia Governor had earlier been turbaned as the Danbaiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Farouq Umar Farouq.

Since his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Orji Kalu has been rallying support for President Buhari’s second term.

