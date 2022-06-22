Buhari orders urgent rescue of abducted Kaduna train passengers

The president’s directive came amid reports that the victims may soon succumb to the harsh conditions in the forests where they have taken ill and are bitten regularly by snakes with only local remedies available to them.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, informed that the government continues to review the issue of the railway kidnap and making all efforts to trace and bring back them from the terrorists’ custody.

The statement said the President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

It said, “upon the President’s approval, the government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.”