President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that efforts be increased to urgently rescue the 51 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers that are still languishing in the custody of their abductors in the forests.
Buhari orders urgent rescue of abducted Kaduna train passengers
The President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic – to bring the case to a closure.
The president’s directive came amid reports that the victims may soon succumb to the harsh conditions in the forests where they have taken ill and are bitten regularly by snakes with only local remedies available to them.
A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, informed that the government continues to review the issue of the railway kidnap and making all efforts to trace and bring back them from the terrorists’ custody.
The statement said the President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.
It said, “upon the President’s approval, the government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.”
It affirmed that following the demand by the bandits for the release of their children, the government had acted to comply leading to the freeing of 11 of the kidnapped train passengers
