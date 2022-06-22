RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari orders urgent rescue of abducted Kaduna train passengers

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic – to bring the case to a closure.

Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies
Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that efforts be increased to urgently rescue the 51 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers that are still languishing in the custody of their abductors in the forests.

Recommended articles

The president’s directive came amid reports that the victims may soon succumb to the harsh conditions in the forests where they have taken ill and are bitten regularly by snakes with only local remedies available to them.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, informed that the government continues to review the issue of the railway kidnap and making all efforts to trace and bring back them from the terrorists’ custody.

The statement said the President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

It said, “upon the President’s approval, the government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.”

It affirmed that following the demand by the bandits for the release of their children, the government had acted to comply leading to the freeing of 11 of the kidnapped train passengers

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we decided not to remove fuel subsidy yet – Buhari

Why we decided not to remove fuel subsidy yet – Buhari

Buhari orders urgent rescue of abducted Kaduna train passengers

Buhari orders urgent rescue of abducted Kaduna train passengers

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

2023: Court fixes date to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship

2023: Court fixes date to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship

Oyo North 2023: Shina Peller joins Accord Party

Oyo North 2023: Shina Peller joins Accord Party

Buhari tells foreign allies to treat IPOB as terrorist group

Buhari tells foreign allies to treat IPOB as terrorist group

Why Peter Obi cannot win 2023 presidency - Ned Nwoko

Why Peter Obi cannot win 2023 presidency - Ned Nwoko

Amaechi and Akpabio not returning as Buhari nominates new ministers

Amaechi and Akpabio not returning as Buhari nominates new ministers

Lagos govt to crush 250 seized motorcycles

Lagos govt to crush 250 seized motorcycles

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra. [crucible]