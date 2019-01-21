President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the prosecution of the dismissed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, according to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari had sacked Lawal as SGF in October 2017 based on the recommendation of a Presidential Investigation Panel headed by Osinbajo. His dismissal came months after he was suspended by the president due to allegations of his complicity in the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) through the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

He was indicted by an ad-hoc Senate committee who alleged that he had awarded a contract of over N200 million to dispose of 'invasive plant species' in IDP camps to a company where he had vested interest.

Due to the close relationship between the two, many have constantly accused the president of shielding Lawal from prosecution since his dismissal over a year ago.

Even though he was invited for questioning last year by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), no official charges have been filed against him.

However, while speaking at an event organised by Christian leaders and youth in Lagos on Sunday, January 20, 2019, Osinbajo said the president has ordered Lawal's prosecution by the relevant agencies.

He said the president gave the same directive about the former Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, who was also sacked alongside Lawal on separate corruption allegations.

He said, "I think the first thing for us is that the report was acted upon; the former SGF was dismissed. Secondly, the president has directed that the SGF and former DG of NIA should be prosecuted.

"So, we are expecting that prosecution will take place. The next of course is that criminal allegations will be filed against them and the prosecution process will be completed."

During the event, the Vice President further said Buhari deserves a second term in office because of his efforts in fighting corruption and protecting Nigeria's wealth from looters.

He said, "For the first time in Nigeria, you do not have people confident enough to say that, 'I'm going to do a deal with Mr President', 'I'm going to make away with the country's resources'. You don't have that.

"Part of the reasons why so many people and so many of our forgotten elite are angry and anxious is because he (Buhari) doesn't deal lightly with the resources of the country. We're no longer in that business.

"That's the reason why I'm very confident that if we have a man like that for another four years, our country will be much better because the resources will not be stolen."

The February 16 presidential election is billed to be keenly-contested between Buhari and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A total of 73 candidates will contest in the election, the highest ever in Nigeria's history.