RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari orders postponement of FEC, Police Council meeting

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The meeting scheduled to hold on May 26 has been postponed to June 2.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru the Chief of Army Staff in January 2021 [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru the Chief of Army Staff in January 2021 [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in honour of the deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men.

Recommended articles

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known in a circular he issued on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha said the President also directed that the scheduled Police Council meeting for Thursday be postponed.

"In Furtherance to the directive of the President for the National Flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from Monday to Wednesday and the declaration of today, Monday May 24 as work free-day for members of the Armed Forces.

"The President has also directed that the Federal Executive Council Meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 26, be postponed to Wednesday, June 2.

"Similarly, the Police Council Meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday May 27, be postponed to Thursday June 3, in honour of the memory of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Attahiru, and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday," the SGF said.

He said President Buhari has urged all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for their families to bear the painful loss.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M