Buhari orders police, security agencies to dismantle Ogun cult killings

President Buhari, who was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun state as the new battlefront, said that the police and other law-enforcement agencies must confront head on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.

He said: “What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.

“Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp with what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth.”