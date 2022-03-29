RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari orders manhunt for terrorists behind Abuja-Kaduna train attack

“Anyone found unlawfully wielding an AK 47 should not be spared!”

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the terrorist attack on Abuja-Kaduna train.

While meeting with service chiefs on Tuesday, March 29, 2021, the President ordered the immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the Integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring (ISSM) Solution for Abuja—Kaduna Rail Line.

Buhari also ordered a manhunt for the terrorists, “to ensure they are all made to face justice for the heinous acts”.

Buhari stated that his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists stands. “Anyone found unlawfully wielding an AK 47 should not be spared!” Buhari declared.

He added: “I am deeply pained by this attack, the second of its type. The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; our thoughts are with the families of the deceased, and prayers for the injured.

I commend the Law Enforcement agencies for their prompt response, and all the emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

The President expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the "forces of evil."

He assured that his administration would not relent until peace is restored.

