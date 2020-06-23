President Muhammadu Buhari has directed an investigation into the cause of the fire incident that razed parts of Oba Market in Benin.

The president gave the directive in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari said the investigation had become imperative to avoid the “horrific’’ development in the future.

He also called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the inferno.

While condoling those who were affected, the president said: ”Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’