Buhari orders Emefiele, other appointees to step down

Bayo Wahab

In the circular dated Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Emefiele and other heads of agencies were copied.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari (Daily Trust)
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari (Daily Trust)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and all political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections to step down.

This was announced in a circular issued by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The circular titled, ‘Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions to resign’, also asked ministers and heads of agencies to hand over to junior ministers where they exist and the most senior officers respectively.

The circular reads; “Mr. President has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies, parastatals of government, ambassadors and other political office holders to contest the upcoming presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assemblies’ elections.

“Consequently, Mr. President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 general election, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all ministers, heads and members of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals of government, ambassadors, as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign missions, affected ministers are to hand over to ministers of state where they exist or to the permanent secretary, where there is no minister of state.

“Ambassadors shall hand over to their deputy heads of mission or the most senior foreign service officer in line with established practices.

“Similarly, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals are to hand over to the most senior director/officer as may be peculiar to the organisation, in line with the service-wide Circular No. SGF.50/S. Il/C.2/268 of 4th December, 2017.

“The contents of this circular and the incidental directives take effect immediately.”

The circular was released amid the controversy over Emefiele’s attempt to secure a court order to back his presidential ambition.

Nigerians have, however, been calling on the CBN governor to resign to chase his ambition.

While Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State asked president Buhari to Emefiele if he failed to step down, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called for his arrest.

Bayo Wahab

