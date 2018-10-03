Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari now a global icon in fight against corruption, says Onyeama

Buhari President now a global icon in fight against corruption, says Onyeama

Onyeama made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the conclusion of UNGA 2018 in New York.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja play Buhari now a global icon in fight against corruption, says Onyeama (AFP/File)

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama says President Muhammadu Buhari’s outing at 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA), New York has made him an accepted and recognised global icon in the fight against corruption.

Onyeama made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the conclusion of UNGA 2018 in New York.

“The UNGA 2018 has been extremely positive for Nigeria, Mr president addressed the General Assembly on various issues; his address shows Nigeria’s engagement with global issues and portrayed Nigeria as a responsible global partner.

“His address was very straight forward and shows Nigeria as an important global player, follow up on that was the meeting with the AU and New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD).

“There, Mr President was a keynote speaker talking on corruption and the fight against corruption.

“These two events showed that Mr President is now an accepted recognised global icon in the fight against corruption and those events were well attended and his statement were well received,” he said.

Onyeama said that the president also engaged at a regional African level and showed himself to be a leader of the continent.

“On the global stage, he also made a very good presentation and cemented the Nigeria global status and that of himself.  It was really a very successful outing for Mr President and Nigeria,” he said.

This, according to him, portrays Nigeria and Buhari’s government as a very responsible and projects positive image of the country and of Nigerians.

The president also showed the world leaders that he is concerned with issues that will promote peace and prosperity in the world.

“He also talked on global fight against terrorism and issues on climate change, all those issues that we need to address to get the peaceful world that we all crave for,” he said.

Onyeama said commended Buhari’s meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora in the U.S and described it as a great meeting that showed “the kind of respect and the affection that Nigerians abroad have for him’’.

He said that the Diasporas came out in a very large number from  all works of lives and professions to show their support for Mr president’s efforts to lift Nigeria and Nigerians out of poverty.

He said that the president’s the bilateral meeting with President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was also “very successful’’.

“It was at this meeting that Akufo-Addo announced that the foreigner shops shut in Ghana were to be reopened and that Nigerian traders were welcome in Ghana as ECOWAS citizens; that the laws passed were not targeted at Nigerians.

“It was a very important meeting because it has been a very concerned issue for the Nigerian government about the well being of Nigerians in Ghana,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
2 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
3 In Lagos Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry expressway, many...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President promises to bring back Leach Sharibu
Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
In Enugu PDP hijacks APC through Jim Nwobodo, Baywood Ibe
Buhari President to attend NDA graduation on Saturday
Proposed Increment No plan to hike universities tuition fees – Ministry
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
Pulse List 5 artists you need to pull a crowd at your political rally
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect receives INEC's certificate of return

Local

EFCC arraigns Saraki’s aide, others, over N3.5 bn fraud
Saraki EFCC arraigns Senate President’s aide, others, over N3.5 bn fraud
President Buhari promises to bring back Leach Sharibu
Buhari President promises to bring back Leach Sharibu
Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Army hands over 106 released Dapchi girls to FG
Buhari President to attend NDA graduation on Saturday
X
Advertisement