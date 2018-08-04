Buhari not materialistic – says Oba Akiolu

news

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos on Saturday compared President Muhammadu Buhari with other Nigerian past leaders and delivered a verdict: Buhari is a non-materialistic leader.

“If you watch the life of President Buhari, he is not materialistically minded like the other people”, Akiolu said.

The Lagos monarch made this remark when the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa led the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria to his palace on a courtesy call.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was part of the activities for the 2018 Conference of Speakers which commenced on Friday in Lagos.

“God loves this country and we are very lucky. My appeal to you, my sons and daughters is that let peace return to this country. Nigeria is not going to break.

“If all of us will cooperate, Nigeria will move forward. We are all one and we should regard ourselves as that.

“Cooperate with the national government. I believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria,”he said.

Akiolu urged the speakers to help address the challenges facing Buhari’s administration.

He lamented that the major problem of Lagos was the concessioning of Apapa Port.

“You have seen our problem. This is not politics. I beg all of you to join your voices with us as we request for a Special Status for Lagos State, ” he said.

He urged politicians to have the welfare of the citizens at heart and ensure security of lives and property.

The Oba, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, called for more funding for security agencies.

He called for cooperation in the area of intelligence gathering for security agencies to end the ongoing security challenges facing the country.

Akiolu also commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for massive investments in security.

He urged media practitioners to be professional and avoid sensational reports in a bid to build a strong and united country.

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Alh. Isamaila Kamba said Akiolu was the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State when he was a commissioner for Agriculture.

“He (Akiolu) served and left very remarkable marks during his service and he played a fatherly role to ensure peace. Everybody in Kebbi always remember this indefatigable commissioner of police,” he said.

Kamba, who is also the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, said that apart from deliberations on national issues, the conference would discuss the autonomy for state legislatures.

Lagos speaker Obasa described Akiolu as a mentor, counsellor, father and benefactor, who had dedicated his life to public service.

Obasa said that Akiolu had worked to ensure peace and tranquility as well as the political development of Lagos State.

He urged other speakers to support the quest for special status for Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit had in attendance speakers or their representatives across the 36 states Houses of Assembly.

The conference is expected to be rounded off on Sunday with a communiqué.