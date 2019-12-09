The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said a renowned tax consultant, Muhammad M. Nami, had been nominated by Buhari as the new chairman.

“The board is composed of a member representing each of the six geo-political zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies,’’ the presidential aide said.

According to Shehu, the FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, whose tenure expired on Dec. 9, is expected to hand over to the most senior director in the organisation, who will take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.

Nami, a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional, has almost three decades of practical work experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non-profit organisations.

Nami, with highly-rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses.

He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nami attended Bayero University, Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained Bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1991 and Master of Business degree in 2004 respectively.

He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: 19-yr-old Yahoo boy sets girlfriend ablaze over cheating claims

He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of Senior Consultant in charge of tax management and advisory services.

He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja, Niger State.

Nami has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ board and statutory board audit committees.

He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November 2017 by President Buhari.

He is married with children.