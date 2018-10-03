Pulse.ng logo
Buhari nominates Magu's Chief of Staff to become EFCC Secretary

Buhari President nominates Magu's Chief of Staff, Olukoyede, to become EFCC Secretary

The Senate is expected to deliberate on the nomination when lawmakers resume from annual recess on October 9.

Buhari nominates Magu's Chief of Staff as EFCC Secretary play

President Muhammadu Buhari with acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

(TheCable)

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Olanipekun Olukoyede as the Secretary of anti-graft agency, the Economic  and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter dated September 10, 2018, and addressed to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the president urged the National Assembly to confirm the nomination.

The letter read: "In compliance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2010, I write to request for confirmation of Olanipekun Olukoyede, Esq for appointment as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae.

"While looking forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senate, please accept, Mr. Senate President, assurances of my highest consideration."

Olukoyede is the current Chief of Staff to EFCC's acting chairman Ibrahim Magu whose confirmation has twice been rejected by the Senate.

The Senate is expected to deliberate on the nomination when lawmakers resume from annual recess on October 9.

Magu's controversial stay as EFCC chairman

The Presidency has been at odds with the Senate over Magu's appointment as EFCC chairman after he was kept on in an acting capacity despite the Senate rejecting his appointment twice.

According to the upper legislative chamber, Magu's rejection was prompted by a damaging security report from the Department of State Services (DSS), among other issues

