President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Lauretta Onochie, his social media aide, to the senate for confirmation as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Onochie hails from Delta State and she has been serving as one of the president’s social media aides since his first term in office.

President Buhari also asked the senate to confirm Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) as commissioners of the electoral commission.

Lauretta Onochieis one of the president's fiercest social media aides (Punch)

In another letter, Buhari asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm three nominees as executive directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The nominees are Ifeanyi Christian (south-east), Muhammad Gambo (north-east) and Abubakar Ismaeel (north-west).

The relevant senate committees will formally begin treating the president’s request on Wednesday.

Onochie has carved a controversial persona for herself on social media; often taking no prisoners with an army of online critics who wouldn't stop railing against the Buhari administration.