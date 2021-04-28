Buhari nominates Kolawole Alabi as FCCPC Commissioner
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Kolawole Alabi for appointment as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC).
“In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.
“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the appointment of Mr Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.
“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”
