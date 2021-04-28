RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari nominates Kolawole Alabi as FCCPC Commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Kolawole Alabi for appointment as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC).

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

This is contained in a letter dated April 26 and read by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan at the plenary on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.

“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the appointment of Mr Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”

