The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President,’’ the statement added.

Buhari had earlier on May 29 approved the extension of the appointment of Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The extension takes effect from June 3 for a further period of three months.