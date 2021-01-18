A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, said the president’s decision had already been conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari had on Dec. 9, 2020, relieved the former DG of the agency, Nasiru Ladan Argungu, of his appointment.

According to Shehu, the directive on the sack of NDE DG was given on Dec. 4, 2020, but took effect from Dec. 7, 2020.