President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians believe the lawmakers pocket a lot of money without understanding their works.

Describing Nigerians belief about lawmakers’ pay as a wrong perception, Buhari, who was represented by minister of information, Lai Mohammed said, the belief was reinforced by lack of understanding.

The President said this on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, during the launch of the Green Chamber magazine, a publication of the house of representatives, in Abuja.

Nigerian lawmakers during a plenary. (Premium Times)

The president said, “Hitherto, the public perception of the national assembly is that of a bicameral legislature were overly comfortable and highly overpaid members merely stuff wads of currency notes into their pockets for little work done.

“This wrong perception has resulted partly from the lack of understanding of the enormous work of lawmakers, especially outside the glare of television cameras.”

Speaking about the magazine, the president said the magazine will serve as an authoritative source adding that it’ll enable the public to be better informed about the activities of the lawmakers.

He said, “In addition, it will help the house to tell its own story, rather than relying on others to take charge of their narrative.

“It is said that no one can tell your story better than you. This magazine is long overdue. But like the saying goes, it’s better late than never.”