Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari New Media Centre inaugurates Website Thursday

Buhari New Media Centre inaugurates Website Thursday

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency play

Buhari

(State House)

The Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) will on Thursday inaugurate its website; `http://www.buharicentre.com’

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the website is designed to be an interactive platform and a hub for showcasing the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the website would also provide opportunities for exchange of ideas, verification, clarification and regular updates on the administration.

“A community section on the website (www.community.buharicentre.com) enables Nigerians, especially supporters of President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to create simple profile for constant interaction, he said.’’

The interaction he said includes sharing of posts to other social media platforms.

Ahmad maintained that members of the community would also be able to discuss and share the giant strides of the administration and relevant trending national issues.

 “Also on the website is the Volunteer section where Nigerians can volunteer/mobilise for the President 2019 re-election bid.

“The BNMC has a WhatsApp forum, which serves the larger supporters family, cutting across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It complements the website in ensuring accurate, balanced and fair information on the policies of the administration, with willingness for effective feedback.’’

He disclosed that active members of the BNMC and social media influencers would be involved in a BNMC Project Tour.

The presidential aide explained that the project tour would give many the opportunities to witness some of the milestone achievements of the administration across the country and their benefits to Nigerians.

“President Buhari deeply loves Nigerians and he is committed to taking the country to greater heights, with primary focus on securing lives and property, stirring an economy that considers the poor and underprivileged.

“He is reversing the culture of corruption that has deprived majority to please a few.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Lai Mohammed Fake news assuming more vicious dimension – Minister
Saraki Senate President says he's 'considering' running against Buhari in 2019
Pulse Opinion Osinbajo's directive won't end SARS brutality
Tech MTN Nigeria is partnering with 12 banks to improve its data network with a N200 billion loan
Osun Election APC raises alarm over PDP's alleged plans to rig
Finance Nigeria's inflation declines to the lowest rate in more than 2 years in July
Saraki Senate President says he won't play in the gutter with Oshiomhole, APC executives
Pulse Opinion What overhauling SARS means for Nigerian millennials
Politics US Embassy suspends all consular appointments in Abuja

Local

2019 Election: INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
2019 Election INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
FRSC official apprehends a bus driver for overloading
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
Lai Mohammed says PDP danced on Abiola's grave for 16 years
Lai Mohammed Fake news assuming more vicious dimension – Minister