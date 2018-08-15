Buhari New Media Centre inaugurates Website Thursday

news

The Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) will on Thursday inaugurate its website; `http://www.buharicentre.com’

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the website is designed to be an interactive platform and a hub for showcasing the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the website would also provide opportunities for exchange of ideas, verification, clarification and regular updates on the administration.

“A community section on the website (www.community.buharicentre.com) enables Nigerians, especially supporters of President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to create simple profile for constant interaction, he said.’’

The interaction he said includes sharing of posts to other social media platforms.

Ahmad maintained that members of the community would also be able to discuss and share the giant strides of the administration and relevant trending national issues.

“Also on the website is the Volunteer section where Nigerians can volunteer/mobilise for the President 2019 re-election bid.

“The BNMC has a WhatsApp forum, which serves the larger supporters family, cutting across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It complements the website in ensuring accurate, balanced and fair information on the policies of the administration, with willingness for effective feedback.’’

He disclosed that active members of the BNMC and social media influencers would be involved in a BNMC Project Tour.

The presidential aide explained that the project tour would give many the opportunities to witness some of the milestone achievements of the administration across the country and their benefits to Nigerians.

“President Buhari deeply loves Nigerians and he is committed to taking the country to greater heights, with primary focus on securing lives and property, stirring an economy that considers the poor and underprivileged.

“He is reversing the culture of corruption that has deprived majority to please a few.’’