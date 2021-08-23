Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi

Victoria was wife of the first military Head of State, Maj.-Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

The president's condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

The president affirmed that Victoria's incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation's history, pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

The president noted that the former First Lady, would be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women's leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association.

"Victoria also passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers."

The president recognised that 55 years after the death of Maj.-Gen. Aguiyi-Ironsi, Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria and for peace, stability, healing, and reconciliation in the land.