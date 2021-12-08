RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns victims of bandits’ attacks in Sokoto

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari says he's very distressed at the manner of death visited on the victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he's very distressed at the manner of death visited on the victims. (WuzupNigeria)
President Muhammadu Buhari says he's very distressed at the manner of death visited on the victims. (WuzupNigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attacks on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

The president’s reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians,” he said.

The president extended deep condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that security agencies would continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of the despicable people.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benin Republic grants 30,000 hectares of land to Nigerian company for rice production

Benin Republic grants 30,000 hectares of land to Nigerian company for rice production

Buhari mourns victims of bandits’ attacks in Sokoto

Buhari mourns victims of bandits’ attacks in Sokoto

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over Omicron

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

Court awards N2m fine against DSS over seizure of Sowore’s iPhones

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

US trains Nigerian police officers on response to gender-based violence

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

Ojodu council chairman confirms truck accident killed 2 students

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

President Buhari swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]