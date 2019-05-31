Buhari’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, the President offers deepest condolences to Animasaun’s family and friends, including the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, where the late veteran newsman spent many years as a formidable columnist.”

“The President also commiserates with the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, on the demise of one of the country’s most trusted and respected columnists.

“President Buhari believes that Animasaun would be long remembered and honoured for the rich and elucidating write-ups in the ‘Voice of Reason column he leaves behind,’’ the president said in the statement.

He said that Animasaun would also be remembered for the many literary works he authored, as well as the array of media professionals he trained and mentored on the ethics of the noble pen profession.

ALSO READ: 5 things we noticed at Buhari's inauguration

“As a distinguished member of the Fourth Estate of the Realm who was largely recognised and admired by colleagues as a consummate professional, the President pays tribute to Animasaun’s contributions to the development of journalism in the country.

“He prays Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Animasaun and comfort his family and all who mourn him.’’