Buhari mourns UnIlorin Council Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Katsina State in mourning a former Secretary to the State Government and Chairman/Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Alhaji AbiduYazid Rafindadi.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Buhari described the late Rafindadi as an experienced leader who made rich contributions to the nation’s development before his demise.

He noted that every moment of his life was dedicated to the service of his community and the nation.

“May Allah repose his soul and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

