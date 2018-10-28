Pulse.ng logo
Buhari mourns Tony Anenih, condoles with Edo govt

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari

(Nigerian Tribune)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman, Chief Anthony Anenih.

President Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the passing of their illustrious son and former Chairman, Board of Trustees.

ALSO READ: Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'

He described the deceased as a frontline figure in the annals of the country’s political history.

The president attested that Chief Anenih had lived a life of service, as State Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.

He also affirmed that across the political spectrum of Nigeria, late Anenih was known for his strong views on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the nation.

The President, therefore, prayed almighty God to grant Chief Anenih’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourned the octogenarian.

ALSO READ: PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku mourn Tony Anenih

Anenih, 85, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

The former Minister of Works and chieftain of the PDP, died in the evening at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

