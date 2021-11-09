RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns theatre legend Prof. Oduneye

Buhari acknowledges the indelible footprints of the distinguished scholar.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of elder statesman and foremost theatre legend, Prof. Bayo Oduneye, who passed on at 87.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president sympathised with the creative industry on the loss of the professor.

President Buhari noted that Oduneye had lived for the creative industry in various capacities as an administrator, scholar, and theatre practitioner, nurturing the National Troupe of Nigeria at inception.

He also acknowledged the indelible footprints of the distinguished scholar in the evolution and blossoming of the creative industry in Nigeria, which had transformed into an avenue for fulfilling potentials, becoming a source of inspiration to many.

The president urged members of the theatre fraternity, especially the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), to immortalise the memory of the departed by taking theatre practice to the enviable level he envisioned.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

