The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The President said: “The demise of Kyari El-Kanemi is not only a loss to Borno State, but the country at large.

“The Emir was a champion of unity and peaceful coexistence, and the country will remember him for this commitment to its unity.”

According to the president, the late Emir of Bama had played his role well by identifying with the interest of his people at all times by being their voice.

President Buhari extended his condolences to the Shehu of Borno and the Borno State Government over the death.

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal peace in paradise for his good deeds.