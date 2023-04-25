Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id
Buhari said that the late military officer was brave and worked hard to make the country’s army a respectable institution.
A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said the president conveyed his condolences via a message to the family of the deceased on Monday.
“He dedicated his life to the discipline and pride of the country. May Allah accept his good deeds and grant those who mourn him fortitude to bear the loss,” the president added.
