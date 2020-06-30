The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

“Chief Akindele was a man of many parts. He was a creator of jobs who demonstrated untiring love for the downtrodden.

”His philanthropic gestures knew no bounds, intervening especially in critical sectors of the economy,” he said.

Buhari acknowledged that the late industrialist was one of the early groups of private individuals to support government intervention in the fight against the COVID-19 scourge, donating handsomely to the fund.

He condoled with the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the Olubadan-in-Council on the loss of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland.

He noted Akindele’s immeasurable contributions to development and progress of his community and country remained paramount till the very end.

The president also commiserated with the Organised Private Sector on the departure of a key member whose imprints in various sectors would remain indelible.

Buhari urged the family, friends and associates to take solace in the fact that Akindele touched lives, wrote his name in gold and lived a life of accomplishments.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest.