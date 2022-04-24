RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns 'remarkable' Alaafin of Oyo's death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Oyo State over the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, aged 83 years, whose reign covered major historic transitions in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi [Premium Times]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi [Premium Times]

The president, in a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed transformations in his domain.

Recommended articles

He affirmed that the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years rule was remarkable in many ways, most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity.

He particularly lauded the late traditional ruler for promoting values of peace and stability.

President Buhari equally noted the late traditional ruler participated in numerous national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, including living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

The president shared the grief with the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, particularly in sports where he left another footprint.

He prayed that the Almighty God would receive his soul.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari mourns 'remarkable' Alaafin of Oyo's death

Buhari mourns 'remarkable' Alaafin of Oyo's death

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.