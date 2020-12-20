President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Prof. Dotun Philips over the passing of the distinguished development economist.

The President, in a condolence message released by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday also condoled with the academia, government and people of Ogun.

He said: “Nigeria has lost a brilliant economist who for decades made his wealth of knowledge and experience available of several students, researchers and governments at all levels.

"The history of the Nigerian Civil Service cannot be complete without reference to the contributions of Prof. Philips.”

Buhari also noted that the economist played significant roles in the evolution of the country’s tax system, development plans, revenue allocation and building human resource capacities, among others.

The president prayed that God would console all those mourning the distinguished scholar, renowned author and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research and grant his soul peaceful rest.