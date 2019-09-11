Buhari said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The President said that the late professor’s contributions to national development, especially the educational sector would always be remembered.

He also commiserated with the Governing Board of the University of Ilorin, staff and students over the passing of Adeniyi.

The president lauded the late fourth Vice-Chancellor of the university, a renowned Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health, who served for seven years, leaving behind a strong legacy of academic excellence.

He affirmed that Adeniyi’s choice of teaching, research, and providing child care services, was most remarkable, reflecting his love for humanity and ensuring a healthy society.

President Buhari prayed that God would grant Adeniyi’s soul eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adeoye who was at the helm of affairs of the university between 1985 and 1992, was reputed to be the longest-serving vice-chancellor in the institution.

The late don who hailed from Ogah, Kogi, was the first inaugural lecturer of the then Faculty of Health Sciences (now Clinical Sciences) of the university.