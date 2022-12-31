Buhari mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
He also lauded the deceased for his dedication to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace.
According to Buhari, the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God.
He noted the late religious leader had used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence, and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.
The president prayed that the Pope Emeritus received eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.
