Buhari mourns Pastor TB Joshua

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns Pastor TB Joshua. (WuzupNigeria)
President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with members of the family of Kukah (WuzupNigeria) Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and members of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Buhari, the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

The president urged Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled with the government and people of Ondo and prayed that God Almighty would accept the soul of the departed pastor.

