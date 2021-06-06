Buhari mourns Pastor TB Joshua

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Buhari, the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

The president urged Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.