Buhari mourns Olurin, describes him as an outstanding soldier

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, titled, ‘President Buhari condoles with Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun States over passing of former Military Governor, Gen. General Adetunji Olurin.’

The statement reads, “President joins family, friends and professional colleagues in mourning the military officer, who served the country meritoriously in his career, extending support when he was called upon as military Governor in Oyo State, and later as Administrator in Ekiti State. He also was outstanding as ECOMOG Commander in Liberia.”

Olurin died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the age of 76.

The deceaded, who was a political ally of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun state.