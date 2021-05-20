Buhari mourns National Pledge composer, Prof. Adedoyin
President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Prof. Felicia Adedoyin, professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge, saying her patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.
According to him, the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, have become ”an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.”
The president maintained that Nigerians would continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation.
He extended his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer.
He said Adedoyin’s immense works would remain ”indelible in our minds.”
The president prayed Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest.
