Buhari mourns NASCO Group founder Ahmed Nasreddin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of founder of the NASCO Group, Ahmed Nasreddin, as “a great loss not only to Plateau State, but also to the entire country”.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari noted that “the pioneering role of the industrialist in the development of agriculture in Northern Nigeria since 1963 was a historic giant stride for which he would never be forgotten.

”Late Nasreddin was a man of vision who built the company from strength to strength and became one of the biggest employers of labour in the country.”

According to Buhari, the deceased lived a fulfilled life having witnessed the tremendous impact made by his company in the life of the people and on the economy of the country.

