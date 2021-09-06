RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns legendary APC singer, 'Forest'

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of a legendary poet and singer, Alhaji Muhammadu Ishaq, popularly called “Forest”, on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Guardian)

The president’s condolence was contained in a message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

He recalled the last visit to him by “Forest” on the occasion of the last Sallah in Daura during which issues of his health were extensively discussed.

“His passing away is a loss to our party, All Progressives Congress, which he vigorously marketed, using his unparalleled talent as a singer.

“His death is also a loss to the Hausa society and our cultural world at large. He will be remembered as a poetic legend,” he said.

The president expressed his condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers across generations who were enthralled by his brilliant political songs.

