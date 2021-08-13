RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns late ex-President Shagari’s widow

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of the late former President Shehu Shagari over the transition of his widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, at 80.

Buhari mourns late ex-President Shagari’s widow. (WuzupNigeria)

This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja.

The president described the departed as a pillar of strength and support, holding forth for the family while her husband busied himself with service to the nation.

He extended condolences to government and the people of Sokoto State, urging the family to be consoled by the good deeds of Hajiya Hadiza.

President Buhari prayed Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with Paradise.

