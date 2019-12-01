Buhari made his feelings known while reacting to the demise of Tijjani on Sunday, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

He said: “’the deceased belonged to a business dynasty that has become famous since the birth of modern Nigeria, and who has achieved business successes through sheer hard work and determination.”

The president praised Tijjani for “following the enviable path of his older brother Isyaku Rabiu, who remained relevant in a tough competitive environment, despite the passage of time”.

He noted that, “the Rabius are not only a family of accomplished business people, but have also distinguished themselves as notable scholars and industrialists for years, and are still growing strong.”

“Kano is historically an emporium of commerce and trade, and members of the Isyaku Rabiu family have played a key role in sustaining this positive reputation of the city for years.”

Buhari, therefore, appealed to Nigeria’s younger generation to follow the Rabius’example of pursuing hard work, in order to create wealth and prosperity, instead of seeking shortcuts to success by fraudulent means.

The president extended his condolences to Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman of Bua Group of Companies, and other members of the family, as well as to the Government and people of Kano State, over the passing of Tijjani Rabiu.