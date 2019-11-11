The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari said of the academic, author of many books and social critic: “He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.”

He commiserated with the David-West’s family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

The President prayed that God would rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believed in the ideals he espoused to approximate same for the betterment of Nigeria and humanity in general.

Tam Tamunoemi Solaris served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.