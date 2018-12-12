Buhari mourns Ikedife

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ikedife family as well as the Government and People of Anambra state over the death of Dr Dozie Ikedife.

The President, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, also commiserated with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the passing away of the former President-General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group.

“Buhari joins them in mourning the veteran obstetrician and gynecologist who spent over fifty years of his life as a medical practitioner, working bravely to save countless lives in the country and charting new developments in the medical field through research,” he said.

He noted that, as a medical practitioner, respected community leader and political actor, the president believes that Ikedife would be sorely missed for his commitment to the development of his community.

The President added that Ikedife would also be remembered for his devotion to his professional calling and his passion for the preservation of Igbo ethos and tradition.

He expressed the hope that family, friends, associates and doctors trained by the elder statesman would find comfort and inspiration in his diligence and generosity of heart of giving his best to humanity.

Buhari prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.