The President made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: ”On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extends heartfelt commiserations to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, the Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra and the Umenyiora family over the transition of the monarch, who was a symbol of humanitarianism, progressiveness and visionary leadership."

According to him, the deceased throughout his 44 years on the throne, demonstrated his deep affection and love for the betterment of his subjects, working tirelessly to improve the well-being of his people through education, commerce, economic empowerment and development.

The President recalled with nostalgia that when he first sought to be elected President of Nigeria in 2003, a worthy son of Ogbunike, Dr Chuba Okadigbo of blessed memory, was his running mate, ”and just like the late Igwe, both men possessed great leadership qualities.”

President Buhari encouraged the Ogbunike community, town of the famous cave in South East, Nigeria, to continue to honour Igwe Umenyiora’s legacy of commitment to peaceful co-existence, prosperity and harmony.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Okpala Iguedo, as well as the selection of a worthy successor, who will build on the achievements of the first Igwe of Ogbunike.